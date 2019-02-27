LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead following a crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon.
About 4:43 p.m., a 2014 Chrysler 200 traveling west on East Flamingo Road in the left turn lane attempted to make a left turn onto South McLeod Drive, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A 2009 Ford Escape was traveling east on Flamingo, approaching the intersection with McLeod.
The Chrysler turned left into the path of the Ford, the release said. The front of the Ford struck the right side of the Chrysler, and both vehicles were severely damaged.
The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital for emergency medical treatment, Metro said. The driver had minor injuries and did not exhibit signs of impairment while at the hospital. The Chrysler's passenger died at the hospital.
The Ford's driver and passenger remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation.
