"She shouldn't be here, she should be waking up to her bag of candy," Shantelle Smith says as she bursts into tears.
Her two year old sister Delilah is at UMC, that's where Fox5 spoke to Shantelle.
"I haven't slept. I didn't want to sleep until I saw her open her eyes."
Shantelle took Delilah trick or treating in North Las Vegas near Lake Mead and Sandy. Shantelle says they walked a lot so when Delilah was getting drowsy, she didn't really think anything of it at the time.
"I noticed she was sleepy so I picked her up. We did a few more houses and I was like okay it's time to head home."
When they got home, Shantelle tried to give Delilah a bath, but Delilah was limp and not responsive.
"I started freaking out. Everyone was lie, "She's fine. She's just tired." Ad I told them "No, I need to go to the hospital".
Shantelle took Delilah to UMC and Doctor's ran a bunch of tests.
"They told me, "There's THC in her system.I just couldn't speak. I don't know how that got there or what happened," Shantelle says crying.
THC is the component in Marijuana that makes you high. Delilah thankfully is okay, she slept through the night and woke up Thursday morning. Her family is speaking out because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.
"[Delilah's] up saying "Telle Telle", Shantelle says referencing the nickname her sister calls her. "So I feel better seeing her awake but the fact she's even here," Shantelle says as her voice breaks.
Police did come to UMC and took a report.
