In an update, Fox5 has learned that a 7 year old has been found safe. Vivienne Medina's father said he hadn't seen her for 11 days.
On Sunday January 6th James Lobue says he dropped Vivienne off at her maternal grandparents home, the plan was for her to spend the night then go to school the next day.
"I went to the school to pick her up because I allowed her to spend the night, and then my daughter wasn't in school," he says.
Lobue says he went to the grandparents home and they said Vivienne's mom, Veronica Eplin had picked her up. Lobue says he has sole custody of Vivienne, so he immediately called North Las Vegas Police. A full week after Lobue says Vivienne went missing, Eplin was arrested on January 13th on multile charges.
"When they found [Eplin] in a stolen car, Vivienne wasn't with her," he said.
Lobue says he wanted to go down to CCDC but North Las Vegas Police told him not to contact Eplin.
Now Lobue says it's been 11 days and he hasn't seen his daughter, and he wants to know where she is.
Fox5 reached out to North Las Vegas Police on Wednesday, they said this is a custody battle and said the case is closed. Metro Police Thursday declined to provide Eplin's mug shot because they said her case involves a missing person.
After Fox5 aired their story on Vivienne, North Las Vegas Police reached back out and said they had made contact with Vivienne and said she was with family.
Vivienne's father is upset and said regardless of a custody battle, he should know where his child is and she should be with him.
"I feel dead inside but I have to keep going for my other ones," he said of his four other children.
