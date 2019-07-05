The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating World Chocolate Day on Sunday. More than 14 locations inside the resort will offer chocolate treats. Here are just a few:
CliQue Bar & Lounge
Flying Ovation ($18): Gosling’s Black Seal, creme de cacao, Campari, cachaca, yuzu, honey, ginger, Red Bull Orange Edition
Peanut Butter & Jealous ($18): CLS Salted Caramel Whiskey, cocoa nib-infused Toki Suntory, peanut butter syrup, espresso, chocolate whipped cream
Beauty & Essex
Chocolate Ganache Tartlets ($14): Berry puree, crisp tuiles, strawberry sorbet
Blue Ribbon
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding ($15): Vanilla ice cream & hot fudge
China Poblano
Chocolate Terra Cotta Warrior ($16.88): Dark chocolate warrior filled with milk chocolate mousse, caramelized bananas and ginger ice cream
District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.
Chocolate Milk on draft ($6)
Chocolate Milk Donut ($4.50): Chocolate milk pastry cream filling, vanilla bean glaze and tri-colored chocolate pearls.
Estiatorio Milos
Chocolate Sin ($15)
The Famous Milos Chocolate Dessert from Athens
Holsteins Shakes & Buns
A Chocolypse Now Bam-Boozled Shake ($15): Pinnacle Chocolate Vodka, chocolate sauce, Oreo cookies, fudge brownie, milk chocolate bar, chocolate pocky stick, vanilla frosting and dark chocolate crunchies
Jaleo
‘Pan con chocolate’ ($13): Chocolate custard with caramelized bread, olive oil and brioche ice cream
The Juice Standard
Happy Russian ($15): Bee Happy nut milk (made with alkaline water, coconut water, cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, local honey, cacao, vanilla bean and pink Himalayan salt), vodka and Kahlua
Milk Bar
Chocolate-chocolate cookie ($4 ea.)
Chocolate B’day truffles ($6.75 3-pack)
Chocolate B’day Cake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.