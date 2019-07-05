Chocolate
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is celebrating World Chocolate Day on Sunday. More than 14 locations inside the resort will offer chocolate treats. Here are just a few:

CliQue Bar & Lounge

Flying Ovation ($18): Gosling’s Black Seal, creme de cacao, Campari, cachaca, yuzu, honey, ginger, Red Bull Orange Edition

Peanut Butter & Jealous ($18): CLS Salted Caramel Whiskey, cocoa nib-infused Toki Suntory, peanut butter syrup, espresso, chocolate whipped cream

Beauty & Essex

Chocolate Ganache Tartlets ($14): Berry puree, crisp tuiles, strawberry sorbet

Blue Ribbon

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding ($15): Vanilla ice cream & hot fudge

China Poblano

Chocolate Terra Cotta Warrior ($16.88): Dark chocolate warrior filled with milk chocolate mousse, caramelized bananas and ginger ice cream

District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.

Chocolate Milk on draft ($6)

Chocolate Milk Donut ($4.50): Chocolate milk pastry cream filling, vanilla bean glaze and tri-colored chocolate pearls.

Estiatorio Milos

Chocolate Sin ($15)

The Famous Milos Chocolate Dessert from Athens

Holsteins Shakes & Buns

A Chocolypse Now Bam-Boozled Shake ($15): Pinnacle Chocolate Vodka, chocolate sauce, Oreo cookies, fudge brownie, milk chocolate bar, chocolate pocky stick, vanilla frosting and dark chocolate crunchies

Jaleo

‘Pan con chocolate’ ($13): Chocolate custard with caramelized bread, olive oil and brioche ice cream

The Juice Standard

Happy Russian ($15): Bee Happy nut milk (made with alkaline water, coconut water, cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, local honey, cacao, vanilla bean and pink Himalayan salt), vodka and Kahlua

Milk Bar

Chocolate-chocolate cookie ($4 ea.)

Chocolate B’day truffles ($6.75 3-pack)

Chocolate B’day Cake

