A 79-year-old woman died days after she was involved in a collision, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Police said on Monday, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Catherine Miller succumbed to her injuries.
Miller was involved in a crash on Aug. 29 at 5:21 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Road and Bradley Road, near Jones Boulevard.
Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Ann Road, approaching Bradley, exceeding the speed limit. Miller, who was behind the wheel of a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle was heading east on Ann Road. Miller made a left turn on a flashing yellow signal when she was struck by the Chevrolet. The impact carried the Chevrolet into a block wall.
Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center, police said.
Impairment was not suspected, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
