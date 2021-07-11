UPDATE: Las Vegas police said about 10 p.m. that the woman was located and is safe.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find a woman reported missing on Sunday.
Ruth Guidi, 88, was last seen in Las Vegas on Sunday driving a silver Infiniti wagon with Nevada plate 401RFZ.
She's described as 5' tall, 110 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.
Hospitals are asked to check their registries for her name or unidentified persons who may resemble Guidi.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
