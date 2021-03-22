Clark County health officials continue to track how many minorities are getting the vaccine, and Asian and White residents are found to have the highest participation so far.
The latest COVID-19 Vaccine snapshot from the Southern Nevada Health District tracks how many people have been vaccinated among key demographics. More than 24 percent of Asians in Clark County, or one in four, have been vaccinated. Asians number 223,000 people in Southern Nevada.
White residents fall second, at 19 percent participation. They are by far the largest group with more than 933,000 residents.
African Americans are third, with 11 percent participation. There are 245,000 residents in Clark County.
Latino and Hispanic residents have 10.48 percent participation, with 649,000 residents. They are the second-highest ethnic group in Southern Nevada.
Ten percent of Native Americans have also gotten the vaccine. They number 10,000 residents in Clark County.
Clark County health officials and local elected leaders are also working to boost vaccination rates among key zip codes. Progress has been made in many minority communities, such as 89110, but other zip codes are still lagging.
The county plans to create opportunities to bring the vaccine to communities where participation is low.
