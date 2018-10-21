LAS VEGAS -- It’s Mega-Millions mania across the country. The jackpot is at a record-high $1.6 billion.
FOX5 looked into how far that money can take you here in Las Vegas.
After taxes, the winner would still take home around $687 million. That would make you still twice as rich as Taylor Swift.
They say money can’t buy you happiness. But $1.6 billion can buy you a lot of other stuff in Vegas.
Looking for a new car? FOX5 visited Vegas Auto Gallery where there’s a lineup of exotic cars fit for a billionaire.
The most expensive one in the showroom is the McLaren 720-S. It’s priced at $350,000. But even at that price, you could still buy more than 4,500 of these beauties.
“You could spend a million dollars before you blink your eyes in here,” dealer principal Nick Dossa said.
If that jackpot is still burning a hole in your wallet, how about a new house.
“I would have the perfect home to show them,” luxury realtor and owner of Urban Nest Realty Angela Tina said.
Right now the priciest homes in the valley hover around $10 million. But if you want more, Tina said there’s an exclusive up-and-coming neighborhood in Summerlin where the land alone sells for $10 million.
Then add on your custom built 12,000 square foot dream home: “Anywhere in that range, you're looking at homes $25-to-30 million,” Tina said.
And on top of standard amenities, those homes come with a lot of perks.
“You can get a full concierge team to take care of anything, whether you're planning a dinner party, whether it's shopping before you come in on your private jet, all of those things can be included in those services,” she said.
If you still have some change to spare, you can buy the Fountainbleu. The resort sold for $600 million in the summer of 2017. Or how about the Golden Knights?
Forbes values the team at $500 million.
Last but not least, maybe you just want to treat yourself.
You could stay at either of the luxurious penthouse villas at the Palms or Caesars Palace with a view overlooking the Strip for the rest of your life.
Back to reality, your chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a grim 1 out of 302 million.
The next drawing is Tuesday.
