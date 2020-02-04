HOW TO BECOME A WEATHER KID

Whether reporting on the current weather, giving a 7-day forecast or sharing a fun weather fact, here’s how you can submit your video!

  • Choose a fun location with good lighting

  • Record horizontally on phone or digital camera

  • Check your audio

  • Provide kid’s name, age and a short explanation on why they wanted to be a Weather Kid!

  • Email video to WeatherKidWednesday@FOX5Vegas.com

  • Watch FOX5 News LIVE in Las Vegas 7AM – 9AM every Wednesday!

