Discovery Children’s Museum is committed to promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M) to kids in a fun and educational way.
Here are some S.T.E.A.M. facts you can use in your next Weather Kid Wednesday segment.
- Did you know you can tell the temperature outside by counting a cricket’s chirps? Simply count how many chirps you hear in 15 seconds and add 40 to that number.
- At any given moment, there are roughly 2,000 thunderstorms in progress around the world.
- A few heatwaves have turned grapes to raisins before they were picked from the vine.
- Worms wriggle up from the ground when it rains because there isn’t enough oxygen in the flooded soil for them to breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.