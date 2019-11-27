LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- Will Las Vegas ever run out of water? Where does it come from? How much do Las Vegas resorts use with their water shows?
The FOX5 weather team spoke with experts in the field to answer your questions about water in the desert.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip are some of the most efficient water users in the valley. Some of their water doesn’t ev…
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When you look at Lake Mead, one of the first things you notice is the massive bathtub ring. The 140-foot ring is a constan…
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Since 2000, Southern Nevadans have bought into water conservation.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ever wonder where the water at Lake Mead comes from? Snowpack plays a large part of it, but the amount of water allowed to…
