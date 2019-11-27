WATER IN THE DESERT: Where does it come from? How does it get into our homes? Are we doing enough to conserve? How do Strip resorts handle water? FOX5's weather team answers your questions about water in Southern Nevada.

LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- Will Las Vegas ever run out of water? Where does it come from? How much do Las Vegas resorts use with their water shows?

The FOX5 weather team spoke with experts in the field to answer your questions about water in the desert.

READ MORE

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.