LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- Will Las Vegas ever run out of water? Where does it come from? How much do Las Vegas resorts use with their water shows?

The FOX5 weather team spoke with experts in the field to answer your questions about water in the desert.

READ MORE

How Las Vegas resort-casinos are leading the way in water conservation | WATER IN THE DESERT LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip are some of the most efficient water users in the valley. Some of their water doesn’t ev…

Will Lake Mead ever run out of water? | WATER IN THE DESERT LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When you look at Lake Mead, one of the first things you notice is the massive bathtub ring. The 140-foot ring is a constan…