It's a snowy Friday morning in Summerlin! Check out the footage from our Downtown Summerlin cam

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Snow was falling in the west Las Vegas Valley Friday morning and weather hit the valley.

Snow was seen in the 7 a.m. hour near downtown Summerlin. Other parts of the valley saw off-and-on rain all morning.

Snow in Summerlin

Snow in Summerlin, as seen from the FOX5 downtown Summerlin camera on March 12, 2021. (FOX5)

On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Valley saw graupel, or snow pellets, in some parts of the valley along with rain and wind.

Seeing weather in your area? Send photos and video to desk@fox5vegas.com, and you may see them on air!

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

