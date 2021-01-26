Children play at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
(Joshua Boydman)
Snow falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
(Spiro Patsos)
Houses covered in snow in Summerlin on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
(Spiro Patsos)
Houses covered in snow in Summerlin on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
(Spiro Patsos)
Houses covered in snow in Summerlin on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
(Thomas Borley)
A dog plays in snow in Pahrump, Nevada on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
(Jenn Albrecht)
Snow falls near the Summerlin Library on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Snow falls in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Snow accumulates near 215 and Far Hills on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Gino)
(Joanne Baumgarten)
Snow falls in Pahrump, Nevada on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Snow falls in Summerlin on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Rhoda Merrey)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Tom Baker)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Tom Baker)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Tom Baker)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Tom Baker)
Mostly the edges of the Las Vegas Valley saw snow late Monday into early Tuesday. Nevada Highway Patrol said Sunset Road and the airport connector were closed Tuesday morning due to slick road conditions.
Red Rock Canyon's scenic drive was closed all day Monday due to snowy conditions. I-15 southbound in Primm was closed temporarily Monday due to snow.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains where 12-18 inches of snow is forecast. Mountain passes heading out of the Las Vegas Valley will continue to see snow accumulation. It will be tough traveling to and from Pahrump, Southern California, and Arizona.
This storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, setting us up for drier weather into the middle of the week. A few mountain showers may linger on Wednesday with highs around 50°. The next storm moves in Friday with increasing rain showers around the Las Vegas Valley. This will be a warmer system with highs back in the mid 50s. The weekend is trending dry with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s.
