Snow fell early Tuesday morning across parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Overnight, the Las Vegas Valley turned into a desert wonderland with a dusting of accumulated snow.

Mostly the edges of the Las Vegas Valley saw snow late Monday into early Tuesday. Nevada Highway Patrol said Sunset Road and the airport connector were closed Tuesday morning due to slick road conditions.

Red Rock Canyon's scenic drive was closed all day Monday due to snowy conditions. I-15 southbound in Primm was closed temporarily Monday due to snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains where 12-18 inches of snow is forecast. Mountain passes heading out of the Las Vegas Valley will continue to see snow accumulation. It will be tough traveling to and from Pahrump, Southern California, and Arizona.

Children play at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

This storm moves out Tuesday afternoon, setting us up for drier weather into the middle of the week. A few mountain showers may linger on Wednesday with highs around 50°. The next storm moves in Friday with increasing rain showers around the Las Vegas Valley. This will be a warmer system with highs back in the mid 50s. The weekend is trending dry with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s.

