LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It was a weekend of record breaking temperature for the Las Vegas Valley.
Saturday the valley recorded 113 degrees at McCarran International Airport. That mark beat the old record of 111 degrees set back in 1939. In 2002 Las Vegas tied the record.
Sunday the daytime high reached 113 degrees tying an 80-year-old record set in 1939.
Cooler weather is not in the forecast, at least for the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning lasting through Wednesday evening.
Over the next three days, temperatures are expected to hover around 113 degrees.
More records could be set or tied through the weekend with highs expected around 110 degrees.
Cooler weather is not forecast for the remaining week. Cooler weather and the month of August should not be in the same sentence.
