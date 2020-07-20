LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lightning storms hit the Las Vegas Valley early Monday morning.
After increasing clouds with some showers surrounding the Valley Sunday, we’re keeping the potential for scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms & gusty outflow winds going to start the week. Monsoon moisture will again surround the Vegas Valley with the best opportunity for storms over Mohave County, but can’t rule out a scattered showers or isolated thunderstorm making it into the Valley.
It will remain hotter than normal with a forecast high of 108 Monday. Slight chances stick around Tuesday with a high of 107. By Wednesday into Thursday a weak low moves into the central coast of California and helps to draw up more moisture from southern Arizona.
That will create some moderate instability that could bring us a better chance for seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
