LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Summertime in Southern Nevada means warm and dry temperatures, but we often see steady amounts rain and flooding. The FOX5 weather team will go in depth about monsoon season in the valley, and take a look back at some of the more memorable moments in Las Vegas's monsoon history.
The Monsoon season begins in late June and lasts through September. During these months residents typically see heavy flooding, steady downpours of rain and wind.
So far in 2019, Southern Nevada has seen increased amounts of rainfall. Las Vegas received 4.7 inches so far this year, just five tenths more than the yearly average, according to the National Weather Service.
With flooding on the roads, the Regional Flood Control District and first-responders urge motorists to never to drive through flooded roads.
The slogan "Turn around don't drown" plays throughout the monsoon months.
