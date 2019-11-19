LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Big weather changes are on the way over the next 72 hours with widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and heavy mountain snow moving into Southern Nevada.

Clouds will move in throughout the day Tuesday with scattered showers arriving Tuesday evening. The latest forecast models have rain moving up from the south spreading north starting around 6 to 7 p.m. before moving into the Las Vegas Valley between 7 and 8 p.m. The rain only looks to become more intense and widespread overnight with the potential of some thunderstorms in the mix.

The heaviest rain will occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and will end the valley's more than 50-day stretch of dry weather, meaning the roads will be slick and dangerous for the Wednesday morning commute. Forecast rainfall totals from this storm in Las Vegas are in the 0.5- to 1-inch range. Some localized spots could pick up more than an inch.

The most impressive rainfall totals will be focused east of the Las Vegas Valley around Mohave County, Arizona, where 1 to 2 inches can be expected. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday for Mohave County and the Lake Mead area down through the Colorado River Valley and Laughlin.

As the rain arrives, temperatures will drop drastically only into the mid- to upper 50s. As the rain picks up in the valley, heavy snow will be falling over the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon Wednesday at 4 a.m. and last through Thursday at 4 p.m. Snowfall amounts will range between 10 to 20 inches above 6,000 feet, with higher amounts possible above 7,500 feet.

Showers will continue Thursday and through the middle of the week around the Las Vegas Valley with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The storm is expected to move out for the weekend with sunshine back in the forecast. High temperatures will remain cool with low 60s around the valley.