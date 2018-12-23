We have a few more days of dry and mild weather then we are headed for some significant changes. Sunday and Monday will continue to be mild with temperatures trending several degrees above normal. Christmas Day, a low moving into our area will bring windy, breezy and potentially wet weather for the valley and some snow for our local mountains. Tuesday temperatures start to fall and will continue that trend through the start of next weekend when overnight lows could be some of the coolest we’ve seen since last winter.

