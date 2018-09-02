You will see a little more cloud on Sunday as a trough pushes into our area. That trough has enough embedded moisture to possibly fire up some thunderstorms in our local mountains.
There are better chances for active weather for Mohave County for Sunday and Labor Day Monday.
The trough will also allow cooler temperatures to set up for the next few days. We will see double digit numbers through Wednesday.
High pressure builds back in Thursday pushing daytime highs back into triple digits through at least Saturday.
The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.
