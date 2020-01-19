It's day two of the three day weekend for many and we'll start off Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
As we go through the day clouds will build in so by Sunday night it will be mostly cloudy to overcast.
The clouds streaming in are not expected to have enough dynamics to produce any showers into Martin Luther King Day. That being said we could see some light sprinkles later on in the day.
As we head into the rest of the week expect to see a mix of sun and clouds.
Daytime and overnight temperatures are trending a few degrees higher than what we experienced last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.