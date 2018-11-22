We’ll keep the clouds Thanksgiving morning with our best chance of showers around Southern Nevada through 10 a.m. with mountain snow. Look for increasing sunshine during the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be breezy with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.
We're trending dry through the upcoming weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy with light wind. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 65 degrees. A cold front passing through will bring the high temperature down to 60 on Sunday with a north breeze across the area.
Clouds will be in and out next week with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s.
