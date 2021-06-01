LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The heat is on in Southern Nevada, prompting the need for cooling stations around the valley.
Clark County announced that cooling stations will be operational beginning June 2, and will last through the end of the week.
The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning as temps will hover above 100 degrees for several days.
The county has provided a full list of stations below:
2021CoolilngStationFlyerJune2-4 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.