(FOX5) -- Washoe County officials have announced three new cases of coronavirus in the county.

According to the Washoe County Health District, the three new cases bring the total to 12 in Washoe County.

Across the state of Nevada, health district officials have counted at least 48 cases of COVID-19.

The three new cases include:

A man in his 60s with recent travel to the Bay Area in California.

A man in his 60s with close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.

A woman in her 30s who traveled to Europe.

All cases are self isolating and are in stable condition, WCHD said.

The Health District is investigating and working to identify close risk contacts to prevent community spread of the disease.

On Monday, the Southern Nevada Health District reported a total of 35 cases in Clark County, which includes the first reported death from COVID-19.

The patient who died was a male in his 60s. He suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to a release.