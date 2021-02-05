The call for volunteers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine continues across the state of Nevada, as counties such as Clark County ramp up their efforts to vaccinate thousands more people a day.
Many volunteers at sites across the valley are medical professionals or students who volunteer their time to the cause.
Immunize Nevada is helping recruit volunteers through Battleborn Medical Corps, and is looking for individuals who can serve in administration and injecting the COVID-19 vaccine.
In January, Governor Steve Sisolak approved an emergency order to allow dentists, podiatrists and veterinarians to also administer the vaccine.
Injectors are trained through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention course and given a certification.
Bilingual volunteers will be crucial, to help with the rollout to minority communities across Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.