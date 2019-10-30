Hundreds of people during Halloween week fall in line to see the controversial displays of serial killer "murderabilia," featuring mementos and remains from notorious names such as Ted Bundy, Charles Manson and "killer clown" John Wayne Gacy.
Items in the Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum off East Charleston Boulevard include Gacy's clown paintings, Charles Manson's painted handprint, Manson's bone fragments and Ted Bundy's glasses.
The possession of these items have stirred controversy, as others have sought to destroy mementos of these "real-life" monsters; relatives of victims of Gacy tossed his other paintings into a bonfire amid cheers, days after his execution.
"None of these items are meant in any way to glorify serial killers. We can't erase history," said Zak Bagans, who recently visited Gacy's old home and even held his preserved brain.
Bagans said he attempted to acquire part of the brain, but was not successful.
"I believe these real-life human monsters have something to do with what I investigate. A lot of these killers heard voices... a lot of these serial killers practiced devil worship," he said.
"These serial killers-- I believe a lot of them are possessed by demons," Bagans said.
More information on the exhibits, museum and operating hours can be found here.
