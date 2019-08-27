Nevada S.P.C.A.
702 873-7722
4800 W. Dewey Drive
https://www.yelp.com/biz/nevada-s-p-c-a-las-vegas
Animal Foundation
702-384-3333
655 N. Mojave Rd
Henderson Animal Care & Control Facility
702-267-4970
300 E Galleria, Henderson, NV 89011
https://www.cityofhenderson.com/animal-control
Heaven Can Wait Sanctuary
702-227-555
7050 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Ste 175, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Vegas Shepherd Rescue
702) 706-7437
http://www.vegasshepherdrescue.com/
Wagging Tails Rescue
Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Nevada
(702) 598-4653
Las Vegas Boxer Rescue
Facebook.com/BoxerRescueLasVegas/
Furgotten Friends Dog Rescue
(775) 848-9478
http://furgottenfriendsdogrescue.org/
PAWsitive Difference: Pet Adoption
