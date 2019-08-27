Nevada S.P.C.A.

702 873-7722

4800 W. Dewey Drive

https://www.yelp.com/biz/nevada-s-p-c-a-las-vegas

Animal Foundation

702-384-3333

655 N. Mojave Rd

Animalfoundation.com

Henderson Animal Care & Control Facility

702-267-4970

300 E Galleria, Henderson, NV 89011

https://www.cityofhenderson.com/animal-control

Heaven Can Wait Sanctuary

702-227-555

7050 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Ste 175, Las Vegas, NV 89101

hcws.org

Vegas Shepherd Rescue

702) 706-7437

http://www.vegasshepherdrescue.com/

Wagging Tails Rescue

Waggingtailsrescue.org

Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Nevada

(702) 598-4653

Grrsn.org

Las Vegas Boxer Rescue

Facebook.com/BoxerRescueLasVegas/

Furgotten Friends Dog Rescue

(775) 848-9478

http://furgottenfriendsdogrescue.org/

PAWsitive Difference: Pet Adoption

https://www.pawsitivedifference.org/

