LAS VEGAS, NV - The Golden Knights Executive Chef Quinn Harp and a team of just five cooks arrive to Mackenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub upstairs at City National Arena at 2 a.m five days a week to prepare 300 meals to healthcare workers in our valley fighting the Coronavirus. But their meals being delivered are not just chips and a sandwich, those on the front lines are receiving the same high quality food that is prepared for the Golden Knights.
The top of the line nutrition being delivered from City National Arena is not just going to nurses and doctors but to every single person....every single department in our local hospitals.
Local health care workers have said how humbling and overwhelming it is to see the Golden Knights van pull up to the front of hospitals filled to the top with meals for everyone. Vegas is strong and its amazing to see the Golden Knights help make this community stronger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.