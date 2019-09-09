The Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is getting ready to rock Las Vegas with his own residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay.

The residency titled, "David Lee Roth: ROCKS VEGAS" is giving fans of Van Halen the ultimate concert experience with an explosive two-guitar sound that will bring their hits to a new and intimate sound. 

The setlist for the residency will be composed of 26 songs including hits “Jump,” “Panama,” and “California Girls."

The schedule performance dates for "David Lee Roth: ROCKS VEGAS" are:

  • Jan. 8, 10-11
  • March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Prices begin at $63.50. They can be purchased here.

