Valley hospitals explain the preparations needed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, from readying ultra-cold storage freezers to creating vaccination clinics at different sites.
Fifty thousand doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine is set to arrive in the Valley next week, per the Southern Nevada Health District.
Sunrise Hospital has been practicing "dry runs" to receive and administer the vaccine, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. The hospital plans 10-hour shifts in a large clinic that mimics a flu vaccination program.
UMC Hospital showed FOX5 their ultra-cold storage, and has been working to efficiently schedule staff on the frontlines electronically to receive the first doses.
“We've been doing a lot of groundwork at UMC. As the vaccine arrives in Las Vegas, we will be ready to hit the ground running," said Dr. Shadaba Asad, UMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease.
Asad said education for staff is a crucial part of the rollout effort.
“So you can have the vaccine, and you might be ready to administer it. But unless you provide education and information to your employees, they're not going to be interested in accepting that vaccine. So we did a lot of work on trying to educate our employees,” Dr. Asad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.