LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas clinic is one of the first to introduce saliva COVID-19 testing in the valley. The FDA approved the kits in May. E7 Health said it could be a convenient option for patients looking to skip an uncomfortable nasal or throat swab or wanting to rush their results.
"We've been hearing from patients that it could be a week, up to two weeks [to get results]," said e7 Health Director of Preventative Health and Travel Medicine, Lalah Iacobucci."This lab at this time has the capacity to take tens of thousands of tests without any delays."
e7 said the current wait time for saliva tests is about two to three business days. It's able to ramp up results because it is an independent lab.
Patients can order the test online through e7 Health and have it shipped to their home or utilize contactless pickup.
"This test is highly accurate," said Iacobucci. "It's at least the same accuracy or more accurate than the nasal swab and the reason for that is the nasal swab is very dependent on the collection itself. There could be collection errors where the Q-Tip may not go back far enough, it may not get enough of the virus. Where in this test, as long as there's virus in the saliva it will pick it up."
Iacobucci said the test has a shelf life of two years. In the two weeks it has offered the test, e7 said its seen interest from companies or patients that want to have a test on hand in the event an employee or family member shows symptoms.
The test is convenient but expect to pay for the convenience. An individual test kit can cost up to $159 plus shipping.
"It's just based on the lab fee. So obviously it's not an option for everybody but it is a convenience option," said Iacobucci.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.