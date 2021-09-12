LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A las Vegas man was promoted on Sunday to Brigadier General of the Nevada National Guard.
Troy Armstrong received his new rank during a ceremony at the North Las Vegas Readiness Center. He is now one of two Brigadier Generals in the state. Armstrong was already serving as Land Component commander before the promotion. He oversees 3,300 soldiers in the role.
Armstrong had a long career before becoming a general. On top of serving locally, he was deployed to Iraq multiple times since 2001, and went to New Orleans to Aid the recovery effort after Hurricane Katrina.
