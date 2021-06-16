On the heels of Juneteenth, one Valley church is partnering with healthcare leaders to encourage more African American youth to serve in healthcare and improve access to Black Americans.
A study from UCLA shows 5.4% of doctors identify as Black Americans. Other statistics show 9.9% of nurses are African American.
According to the New England Journal of Medicine, 2.9% of medical students are Black Americans, dropping from 3.1% in 1978.
Victory Baptist Church along with Touro University is holding a event called "Black Men in White Coats." It is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and helps middle, high school and college students meet different medical professionals in the community and explore different careers.
The event is free. For information on the event, click here: "Black Men In White Coats"
