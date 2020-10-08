LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will pay the energy bills of 15,700 Southern Nevadans who have struggled with delinquent utility accounts due to unemployment and other adverse effects of the COVID-19 virus.
"The pandemic has been incredibly hard on the residents of Southern Nevada," Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. "Our families are struggling and they shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their power bills. This effort will provide real help to the families who need it most."
Using CARES Act funds, county will pay $5.3 million to NV energy for those behind on their bills, according to a release sent Thursday.
"Residents’ accounts will be credited if they have a past due balance stemming from the pandemic," the release stated. "The funds will not be used to pay for late fees or penalties associated with delinquent bills and NV Energy has agreed to forgive such fees and penalties for bills paid for with the County’s Coronavirus Relief Funds."
The move is meant to provide relief for both the residents and utility company impacted by this pandemic.
"NV Energy appreciates Clark County for expediting CARES Act assistance to unincorporated Clark County residents who are struggling with their utility bills. This funding, in addition to a one-time bill credit from NV Energy that will show up on October bills, will go a long way toward easing the financial challenges so many are experiencing," said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and her fellow Commissioners for their leadership and commitment to helping our customers during these challenging times."
April 2020 recorded the highest unemployment rate in state history at 28.2%. A month later, Clark County saw the highest unemployment rate in the country at 29%. According to a survey by Rand Corp., about one-third of middle-class families are experiencing financial hardship.
"In Nevada, 11 percent reported that their household sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat in the last seven days," the county said of a survey conducting by Household Pulse for the week ending in Sept. 14.
More information: https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.