LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Thousands of University of Nevada, Las Vegas undergraduates are readying their cap and gown for this weekend’s graduation.
The class of 2019 is at an advantage, entering the workforce during the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.
According to The 2019 LinkedIn Grad's Guide to Getting Hired, this year’s graduates are entering a totally different workforce than their parents.
They’re technology savvy, which is important for jobs of the future. LinkedIn said there’s 20 million jobs available on its website and major companies are looking to hire.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are among the top U.S. companies hiring the most new graduates.
