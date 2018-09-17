LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced multiple closures on the U.S. 95 north and southbound to construct a new bridge in the 'spaghetti bowl.'
The first set of closures take place on Sept. 18 through 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. NDOT will temporarily reopen access to the U.S. 95 during the 'Life is Beautiful' festival. Closures will resume on Sept. 24 through 26.
Two additional ramps will also be closed on the same nights:
- I-15 north and southbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard
- U.S. 95 northbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard
NDOT said the closures are necessary for the construction of a new I-15 northbound bridge over the U.S. 95.
The massive project is part of Project Neon's 'Main Event,' which marks the third and final phase of work on the $1 billion 4-mile long widening of 1-15.
Motorists are urged to travel on alternate routes during the closures. NDOT recommends taking Las Vegas Boulevard to Bonanza Road to Martin Luther King Boulevard to renter the freeway as an alternate to U.S. 95 northbound.
Motorists can take Martin Luther King Boulevard to Bonneville Avenue to Grand Central Parkway as an alternate to southbound travel.
Follow Project Neon updates on their website or on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter at @NDOTProjectNeon.
