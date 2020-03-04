As coronavirus concerns cause people to cancel or change their travel plans, one Valley travel agency tells FOX5, the aftermath of the epidemic is hurting their bottom line.
Edwards Travel in Las Vegas said their office had had around 50 cancellations in a matter of days; in all of 2019, the company only had five flights cancelled.
"I started praying, Korean Air would not suspend flights. 90 percent of my sales is Korean Airlines," said Miraflor Limjoco, owner of Edwards Travel in Las Vegas. The airline announced it would suspend flights to and from South Korea from March 9 through late April.
"'Is it safe to travel?' that's the first thing [travelers] ask us," Limjoco said, telling clients there are no travel restrictions to the Philippines.
The U.S., according to the CDC, recommends against all nonessential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Should travelers cancel their trip? The CDC has answers for travelers and ranks destinations based on levels.
"CDC does not currently have a COVID-19 travel health notice for Continental US," the agency's website states, although a number of travelers in the U.S. have cancelled domestic trips.
"Travelers should always avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%–95% alcohol," the agency states online for domestic travel.
