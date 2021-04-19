LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Long wait times, even no drivers at a given time. Rideshare issues persist throughout the valley.
FOX5 has reached out to Uber and Lyft on Monday about what they are doing to help fill the demand, and we are waiting to hear back, but people throughout the area say it's been a consistent problem.
When Josh Reising flew into town on Friday and tried to get a ride to Henderson from the airport, he booked on his phone and went to the rideshare area.
“There must have been at least 10-12 people in line waiting, and I saw a car out there that matched the description of my pickup,” Reising said.
The vehicle had both Uber and Lyft decals in the front window, so he asked the driver if it was the ride he booked.
“He said, ‘You know what, to avoid all this, go ahead and just cancel the ride and I’ll take you.' Before I even told him where I was going, he said, ‘Just book with me, we will do everything under the table,’” Reising said.
Reising said he agreed to pay $25 cash to avoid the wait.
On Water Street in Henderson on Saturday night, Reising said he tried to book both Uber and Lyft and couldn’t get a car.
“I must have been trying for at least a solid half hour between Lyft and Uber and there was no car available. I eventually just cancelled both of them and walked 40 minutes to get from one location to where I was trying to get to,” Reising said.
Uber is now asking its riders to contact the governor through a form on their website asking him to bring back surge pricing allowing Uber to charge more at peak times, something they say has led to a driver shortage. Surge pricing is paused right now in Nevada as the pandemic continues.
Meanwhile, Lyft is offering new drivers who sign up a $3,000 guarantee for completing 180 rides in 30 days and promising new drivers in Las Vegas they will make up to $35 per hour.
Numbers from the Nevada Taxicab Authority give a good idea of how the demand for rides has changed during the height of the pandemic versus what it’s like now.
In the months before the pandemic hit, typically there were about 1.1 to 1.2 million taxi rides a month in the state.
By April 2020, that dropped down to just over 12,000 rides, down 99% from April 2019.
In the last few months, the numbers have climbed, jumping by hundreds of thousands. In March 2021, there were nearly 700,000 taxi rides in Nevada, up more than 300,000 in a month, though still about half of pre-pandemic levels.
"Like the rideshare industry, the taxi industry has also been impacted by the federally-supplemented unemployment insurance benefits related to drivers returning to work," a representative from the Nevada Taxicab Authority said,
