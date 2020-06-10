LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fatal single-car rollover crash on U.S. 95 near Lee Canyon on Monday is still under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Preliminary investigation revealed that on June 8 at approximately 10:49 pm, a Mitsubishi SUV was traveling southbound on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 95. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned on the east side of the road.
The unrestrained driver was ejected and the vehicle then caught fire. The driver, who was alone in the car, was found dead on scene.
The identity of the female driver of the Mitsubishi Montero is pending next of kin notification.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 19th fatal crash resulting in 20 fatalities for 2020.
