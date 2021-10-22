LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A section of Pinto Lane in the central valley will be closed to non-residents during construction planned through July 22.
According to the city of Las Vegas, the work will take place on Pinto Lane from Shadow Lane to Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard beginning Monday, Oct. 25.
The project will take about nine months to complete. Street, sidewalk, street lighting, storm drain, water main, electrical utility and landscaping improvements will be done with the project.
Traffic will only be open to those headed to a driveway along that portion of the street. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The project is funded by the RTC Fuel Revenue Indexing tax and city of Las Vegas funds. Anyone with questions during the work should call 702-415-1569.
