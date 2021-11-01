LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada added a mobile app to make managing trips easier for paratransit customers and caretakers.
Through the app, called my RTCpara, riders will be able book new trips, check and cancel existing reservations, track vehicles and access estimated pick-up times.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve access, convenience and equity for our passengers, especially for one of the most vulnerable populations we serve,” said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO. “We encourage our paratransit customers and their caretakers to take advantage of these ride management tools that give them greater flexibility and control over their trips.”
In addition to booking and managing trips, myRTCpara also provides:
- Vehicle number
- Trip history
- Account information
RTC paratransit riders can access the myRTCpara app via the Apple Store or Google Play. For more information, click here.
