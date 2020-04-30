LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Las Vegas Metro Police responded to an accident at Boulder Highway and Desert Inn involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Friday night.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The intersection is currently closed.
The Nevada Highway Patrol has primary responsibility for the accident. Police are investigating.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.