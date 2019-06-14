LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas will be closed this weekend as the Nevada Department of Transportation's Pave-A-Palooza project continues.
From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, I-15 North will be closed between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl. Traffic will be diverted onto Sahara Avenue where drivers will have a detour choices to make. NDOT recommended drivers take northbound Rancho Drive to U.S. 95. Other detour options include using Northbound Western Avenue, Industrial Road, or Las Vegas Boulevard into downtown Las Vegas. Extended delays are expected along detour routes.
The following ramp closures related to Pave-A-Palooza will be in place this weekend:
- Sahara Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15
- HOV/Western Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15
- Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to Northbound I-15
- Southbound U.S. 95 transition ramp to northbound I-15
- Northbound I-15 transition ramp to northbound U.S. 95
- Northbound I-15 HOV fly-over ramp to northbound U.S. 95
- Northbound I-15 transition ramp to southbound U.S. 95
- MLK on-ramp to northbound I-15
- MLK on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95
Frustrated drivers have questioned why NDOT waited until Project NEON was "over" to begin the repaving work, but Project NEON is not quite complete. The repaving of I-15 is one of the final puzzle pieces to complete the nearly $1 billion-dollar project to widen I-15 between Sahara and the Spaghetti Bowl.
“Rubberized asphalt paving work was always scheduled to be done last,” according to NDOT officials. Final paving will address concerns drivers have expressed regarding bumps and potholes within the Project NEON construction corridor, NDOT said.
NDOT expects Pave-A-Palooza to be substantially complete by June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.