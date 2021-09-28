LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A heads up for drivers as nightly closures of eastbound Centennial Parkway are scheduled to begin this week.
It's happening overnight Wednesday, Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The closure is between the U.S. 95 Sky Pointe ramp and North Tenaya Parkway.
This is part of Nevada Department of Transportation’s $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.