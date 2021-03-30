LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving a semi-truck closed I-15 northbound near Mesquite Tuesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash at 1:30 a.m. March 30 on I-15 northbound at Mile Marker 119, north of Lower Flat Top Drive in Mesquite. The crash closed I-15 northbound in the area while authorities investigated.
Information on injuries or cause of the crash was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.