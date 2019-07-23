LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There has been a lot of controversy over the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 15 since the Nevada Department of Transportation took the nearly unprecedented step to remove one existing general purpose lane and repainted the left lane of I-15 to make it a new HOV lane.
The Nevada Highway Patrol has responded to critics by releasing the exact number of HOV violations issued for the one-month period between June 20 and July 20. In the first 30 days since NHP began enforcement, 518 citations were issued to HOV violators in the Las Vegas area. Numbers on drivers violating the newly created double white line restriction were not available.
The idea behind HOV lanes is to change driving behavior by encouraging more valley residents to carpool to remove as many vehicles from the freeways as possible. Those who carpool are rewarded with a dedicated lane. Typically when a department of transportation adds an HOV Lane, it's a newly constructed lane rather than an existing one.
Critics, including Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, say carpool lanes just don't work. He is the most prominent elected official in the valley to oppose HOV lanes, and he's especially frustrated with NDOT's decision to make the lanes enforceable 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Other critics have said NHP is not enforcing the HOV lanes along I-15 and U.S. 95.
Anthony believes most people "cheat" in the HOV lane and should not be fined at the same level as a speeding ticket or running a red light. Anyone getting caught cheating in the HOV lane will continue to get their tickets dismissed if they make the effort to go to Las Vegas city court. This nullification of the law only applies within the city limits of Las Vegas. All of the HOV lanes along U.S. 95 fall within the city limits, as does a small section of I-15 from U.S. 95 to about Sahara Avenue. Anything south of Sahara is in Clark County, and HOV citations will be issued to the county court.
The biggest bone of contention for most drivers is the 24/7 rule for HOV lane usage. Many drivers disagree with the change from peak-hour enforcement to a 24/7 enforcement policy, but NDOT has hinted they will consider changing the hours back to "peak commute hours" only Monday through Friday; the timing of that change is unknown.
Public acceptance of HOV lanes has been growing, but so has been the outcry to change the HOV hours back to the way they were for the last 12 years along U.S. 95.
The next Nevada Transportation Board Meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at NDOT headquarters. The public is welcome to attend, and the issue of HOV lane hours of enforcement may come up for discussion.
