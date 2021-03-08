LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation and the City of Las Vegas will close eight downtown surface streets temporarily as part of possible future closures for a new project.
The following streets will be closed March 8-April 12 at US 95 in downtown Las Vegas:
- 7th
- 8th
- 10th
- 14th
- 15th
- 16th
- 19th
- 21st
The closures are meant to bring awareness to the future Downtown Access Project, which would result in the permanent closures of these streets, including 4th Street. The project will evaluate safety and travel reliability alternatives along US 95 between Rancho and Mojave which could include adding freeway capacity of fixing on and off ramps that are too close together.
Partial closures will be in place March 8-28 with full closures from March 29-April 12. NDOT and the city hope to receive feedback on these closures before they become permanent.
Those with feedback are asked to visit the project website at www.ndotdap.com or call the feedback line at 702-938-5440.
