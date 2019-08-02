LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing a few Spaghetti Bowl ramps next week.
NDOT will close the U.S. 95 northbound ramps to Interstate 15 North and South from 10 p.m. Aug. 6 until 5 a.m. Aug. 7. In addition, the Casino Center Boulevard ramp to U.S. 95 North will be closed from 9 p.m. Aug. 6 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7.
The closures are needed for final lane striping and punch-list work as part of Project Neon’s upgrade of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, according to an NDOT news release.
Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and heed construction signs, the release said. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.
