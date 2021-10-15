LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will reopening Monday at 6 a.m., NDOT announced Friday.
The northbound Casino Center on-ramp will continue to only have access to southbound I-15 through December.
The ramp work has been part of an ongoing $40 million rehab project.
The following closures will be in place ahead of reopening:
- From 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday Oct. 17 Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp from northbound I-515 will be closed.
- From 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct 17, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard.
- From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane near Las Vegas Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.