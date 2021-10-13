LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NDOT said ramps along I-11 in Henderson will close next week for electrical work.
The agency provided the schedule below:
- 10/17 – 10/18
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: southbound Wagon Wheel Drive on-ramp
- 10/18 – 10/19
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: northbound Wagon Wheel Drive off-ramp
- 10/20 – 10/21
- 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: northbound College Drive on and off-ramps
- 10/21 – 10/22
- 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.: southbound College Drive on- and off-ramps
- 10/24 – 10/25
- 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.: northbound and southbound College Drive on-ramps
- 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.: northbound and southbound Horizon Drive off-ramps
- 10/25 – 10/26
- 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.: northbound and southbound College Drive off-ramps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.