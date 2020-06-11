LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson police officer and K-9 dog were transported for medical care after a crash involving four cars near Warm Springs Road and Marks Street on Thursday.
On June 11 at about 3:20pm, a Henderson Police K-9 Officer and three additional vehicles were involved in a collision. The officer and one adult male occupant of one of these vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
All other occupants sustained no injuries, or sustained minor injuries, and remained at the scene.
The K-9 was transported for a precautionary medical evaluation and appears to be OK, police say.
There are no road closures at this time. Traffic is being diverted only at West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.
